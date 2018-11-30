Zulip 1.9.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 1.9.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a few dozen cherry-picked changes since 1.9.0.

What’s new

This release is primarily to improve the experience for users installing a new Zulip server: new installer options, better error messages, etc.

This release contains the following changes:

Added support for getting multi-domain certificates with setup-certbot.

Improved various installer error messages and sections of the installation documentation to help avoid for common mistakes.

The Google auth integration now always offers an account chooser.

Fixed buggy handling of avatars in Slack import.

Fixed nginx configuration for mobile API authentication to access uploads.

Updated translation data, including significant new Italian strings.

Upgrading

We recommend upgrading to this latest release to get these bug fixes. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you’re upgrading from 1.9.0, then the code changes are small and there are no migrations or dependency changes, so the risk of unexpected disruption is low.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:

-Tim Abbott