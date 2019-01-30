Zulip 1.9.2 maintenance release

We released Zulip Server 1.9.2 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a few dozen cherry-picked changes since 1.9.1.

What’s new

This release is primarily to migrate Zulip off the deprecated Google+ API, which Google plans to remove entirely on March 9. It also contains a few bug fixes for the installer and Slack import tools.

This release contains the following changes:

Updated the Google Authentication integration to stop using a deprecated and soon-to-be-removed Google+ authentication API.

Improved installer error messages for common configuration problems.

Fixed several bugs in Slack, Gitter, and HipChat import tools.

Fixed a subtle bug in garbage-collection of the node_modules cache.

Optimized performance of Slack import for organizations with thousands of users.

Upgrading

If you are using Google authentication, we recommend upgrading to this latest release soon. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you’re upgrading from 1.9.x, then the code changes are small and there are no migrations or dependency changes, so the risk of unexpected disruption is low.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:

-Tim Abbott