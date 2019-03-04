Zulip 2.0.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 2.0.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.0.

What’s new

This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.0. It contains the following changes:

Fixed handling of uploaded file routing on Ubuntu Trusty.

Fixed buggy behavior of branding logos in night theme.

Fixed handling of deployment directories being owned by root.

The styling of “unavailable” status icons is now less prominent.

The “deactivated realm” error page now auto-refreshes, to handle realm reactivation.

Updated documentation to avoid recommending realm deactivation as a preferred approach to prepare for backups.

Added support for using multiple organizations with shared LDAP backend configuration.

Upgrading

If you are using Ubuntu Trusty or use one of the other features mentioned above, we recommend upgrading to this latest release soon. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you’re upgrading from 2.0.0, then the code changes are small and there are no migrations or dependency changes, so the risk of unexpected disruption is low. If you’re upgrading from an older version, we recommend skipping 2.0.0 and upgrading directly to 2.0.1.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:

-Tim Abbott