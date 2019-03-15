Zulip Server 2.0.2 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 2.0.2 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.1.

What’s new

This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.1. It contains the following changes:

Fixed a regression in the puppet configuration for S3 upload backend that was introduced in 2.0.1.

Fixed a too-fast fade for “Saved” in organization settings.

Fixed a white flash when loading a browser in night mode.

Fixed a few bugs in new LDAP synchronization features.

Fixed a buggy validator for custom stream colors.

Fixed a confusing “Subscribe” button appearing for guest users.

Updated translations, including a new Italian translation!

Upgrading

We recommend upgrading to this latest release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you’re upgrading from 2.0.x, then the code changes are small and there are no migrations or dependency changes, so the risk of unexpected disruption is low. If you’re upgrading from an older version, we recommend upgrading directly to 2.0.2.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:

-Tim Abbott