Zulip Server 2.0.4 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 2.0.4 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.3.

What’s new

This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.3. It contains the following changes:

Fixed several configuration-dependent bugs that caused restore-backup to crash.

Fixed a table layout bug in “deactivated users” settings.

Fixed an exception when administrators edited bot users when custom profile fields were configured in the organization.

Fixed a bug enabling the PGRoonga search backend with older postgres.

Fixed getting personal API key when passwords are disabled.

Upgrading

We recommend upgrading to this latest release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you’re upgrading from 2.0.x, then the code changes are small and there are no migrations or dependency changes, so the risk of unexpected disruption is low. If you’re upgrading from an older version, we recommend upgrading directly to 2.0.4.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: