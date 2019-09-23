Zulip 2.0.6 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 2.0.6 today. This is a bug fix release, containing several cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.5.

What’s new

This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:

Updated signing keys for the PGroonga repository for Debian Stretch.

Fixed creation of linkifiers with URLs containing ’&‘.

Fixed a subtle bug that could cause the message list to suddenly scroll up in certain rare race conditions.

Upgrading

We recommend upgrading to this latest release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you’re upgrading from 2.0.x, then the code changes are small and there are no migrations or dependency changes, so the risk of unexpected disruption is low. If you’re upgrading from an older version, we recommend upgrading directly to the latest 2.0.x release.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: