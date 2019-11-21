Zulip 2.0.7 security release

CVE-2019-18933: Fix insecure account creation via social authentication.

A bug in Zulip's new user signup process meant that users who

registered their account using social authentication (e.g. GitHub or

Google SSO) in an organization that also allows password

authentication could have their personal API key stolen by an

unprivileged attacker, allowing nearly full access to the user's

account.

Zulip versions between 1.7.0 and 2.0.6 were affected.

This commit fixes the original bug and also contains a database

migration to fix any users with corrupt `password` fields in the

database as a result of the bug.

Out of an abundance of caution (and to protect the users of any

installations that delay applying this commit), the migration also

resets the API keys of any users where Zulip's logs cannot prove the

user's API key was not previously stolen via this bug. Resetting

those API keys will be inconvenient for users:

* Users of the Zulip mobile and terminal apps whose API keys are reset

will be logged out and need to login again.

* Users using their personal API keys for any other reason will need

to re-fetch their personal API key.

We discovered this bug internally and don't believe it was disclosed

prior to our publishing it through this commit. Because the algorithm

for determining which users might have been affected is very

conservative, many users who were never at risk will have their API

keys reset by this migration.

To avoid this on self-hosted installations that have always used

e.g. LDAP authentication, we skip resetting API keys on installations

that don't have password authentication enabled. System

administrators on installations that used to have email authentication

enabled, but no longer do, should temporarily enable EmailAuthBackend