Zulip 2.1.1 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 2.1.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing several cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.1.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:
- Fixed upgrading to 2.1.x with the LDAP integration enabled in a configuration
where
AUTH_LDAP_REVERSE_EMAIL_SEARCHis required, but is not yet set.
- Reimplemented
--postgres-missing-dictionariesinstaller option,
used with our new support for a DBaaS managed database.
- Improved documentation for
AUTH_LDAP_REVERSE_EMAIL_SEARCH.
Upgrading
These changes only affect installing or upgrading Zulip, so there’s no reason to upgrade if you’re already running Zulip 2.1.0. But if you’re upgrading from an older version, we recommend (as always) upgrading directly to the latest 2.1.x release.
See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.
If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community Zulip server. Several streams have user feedback and discussion as their primary purpose.
- Follow us on Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list.