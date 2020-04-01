Zulip server 2.1.3 security release
We released Zulip Server 2.1.3 today. This is a security release, containing a few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.2.
What’s new
This releases fixes several important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:
- CVE-2020-9444: Reverse tabnabbing vulnerability in Zulip markdown.
- CVE-2020-9445: XSS vulnerability in modal_link markdown feature. This was resolved by removing this markdown feature, which hasn’t been used in years.
- CVE-2020-10935: XSS vulnerability in markdown link processing.
- Blocked access from Zulip Desktop versions below 5.0.0 due to
security issues with older releases.
While most clients have already automatically upgraded, you can adjust
DESKTOP_MINIMUM_VERSIONand
DESKTOP_WARNING_VERSIONin
version.py(and then restart the server) if you want to adjust this policy.
- Restructured server initialization to simplify initialization of Docker containers (eliminating common classes of user error).
- Removed buggy feedback bot (the
ENABLE_FEEDBACKsetting).
- Migrated GitHub authentication to use their latest OAuth authentication interface.
- Fixed support for restoring a backup on a different minor release (in the common case in which they have the same database schema).
- Fixed restoring backups with memcached authentication enabled.
- Fixed image alt tags appearing before preview content (preheaders) for many emails.
- Fixed buggy text in missed-message emails with PM content disabled.
- Fixed buggy loading spinner in “emoji format” widget.
- Fixed incoming webhook support for AWX 9.x.y.
- Fixed a couple missing translation tags.
- Fixed “User groups” settings UI bug for administrators.
- Fixed error handling for Slack data import.
- Fixed data import tool to reset resource limits after importing data from a free plan organization on zulipchat.com.
- Changed the SAML default signature algorithm to SHA-256, overriding
the SHA-1 default used by python3-saml.
- Added an integration for Prometheus AlertManager.
Thanks to Matt Austin for reporting CVE-2020-9445, and Luis Ariel Sadovsky and Pablo Zurro of Core Security for reporting CVE-2020-10935.
Upgrading
All installations should upgrade promptly to secure their installations. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.
If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community Zulip server. Several streams have user feedback and discussion as their primary purpose.
- Follow us on Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list.