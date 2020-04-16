Zulip Server 2.1.4 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 2.1.4 today. This is a bug fix release, containing several cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.3.

What’s new

This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:

Fixed a regression in 2.1.3 that impacted creating the very first organization via our data import tools.

Remove the old tsearch_extras PostgreSQL extension, which was causing an exception restoring backups on fresh Zulip servers that had been generated on systems that had been upgraded from older Zulip releases.

Removed fetching GitHub contributor data from static asset build process. This makes upgrade-zulip-from-git much more reliable.

much more reliable. Updated translation data from Transifex.

Deprecating Ubuntu 16.04 Xenial and Debian 9 Stretch

With this release, we are deprecating support for Ubuntu 16.04 Xenial and Debian 9 Stretch.

Specifically, these older OS versions will be supported in the rest of the Zulip Server 2.1.x series, but will not be supported in the upcoming Zulip Server 2.2 release.

We recommend planning to upgrade any Zulip servers you manage running these releases over the next few months. See our OS upgrade documentation for how to correctly upgrade a Zulip server.

Debian 9 Stretch is expected to reach EOL this summer, while important parts of Ubuntu 16.04 are EOL since 2019 (and the whole release will be EOL in 2021). Both include Python 3.5, which only has security support until September 2020.

Upgrading Zulip

We recommend that installations planning to use our backup tool upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org, the Zulip community chat server.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: