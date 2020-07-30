Zulip Server 3.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 3.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.0.

What’s new

This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:

Removed unused short_name field from the User model. This field had no purpose and could leak the local part of email addresses when email address visibility was restricted.

Fixed a bug where loading spinners would sometimes not be displayed.

Fixed incoming email gateway exception with unstructured headers.

Fixed AlertWords not being included in data import/export.

Fixed Twitter previews not including a clear link to the tweet.

Fixed compose box incorrectly opening after uploading a file in a message edit widget.

Fixed exception in SAML integration with encrypted assertions.

Fixed an analytics migration bug that could cause upgrading from 2.x releases to fail.

Added a Thinkst Canary integration (and renamed the old one, which was actually an integration for canarytokens.org).

Reformatted the frontend codebase using prettier. This change was included in this maintenance release to ensure backporting patches from master remains easy.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Community

