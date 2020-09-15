Zulip Server 3.2 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 3.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.1.
What’s new
This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:
- Switched from
libmemcachedto
python-binary-memcached, a pure-Python implementation; this should eliminate memcached connection problems affecting some installations.
- Removed unnecessary
django-cookies-samesite dependency, which had its latest release removed from PyPI (breaking installation of Zulip 3.1).
- Limited which local email addresses Postfix accepts when the incoming email integration is enabled; this prevents the enumeration of local users via the email system.
- Fixed incorrectly case-sensitive email validation in
REMOTE_USERauthentication.
- Fixed search results for
has:image.
- Fixed ability to adjust “Who can post on the stream” configuration.
- Fixed display of “Permission [to post] will be granted in n days” for n > 365.
- Support providing
nginx_listen_portsetting in conjunction with
http_onlyin
zulip.conf.
- Improved upgrade documentation.
- Removed internal ID lists which could leak into the events API.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
