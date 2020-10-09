Zulip in the Press

Interview with Founder and CEO Tim Abbott, and Building the Mathematical Library of the Future with Zulip

TFiR interviews Zulip founder and CEO, Tim Abbott. Watch now to learn how Zulip helps project managers catch up on important conversations.

Learn about how a community of mathematicians are collaborating 0n Zulip to develop a new software program called Lean to build a new digital repository that they believe is the future of their field.