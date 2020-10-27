Getting started with Zulip on DigitalOcean

Hosting Zulip on DigitalOcean is easy.

As an open source project, Zulip is committed to making it convenient for every organization to use Zulip. For those who cannot maintain their own server, we offer the convenient Zulip Cloud SaaS service. For organizations concerned about privacy, data control, and compliance, we do everything we can to make self-hosting Zulip convenient and painless.

That’s why we’ve teamed up with DigitalOcean to offer a one-click Zulip installer in the DigitalOcean Marketplace, making it even easier to self-host Zulip.

Instructions

That’s it – your new Zulip chat server is now ready to use!

For a production server, we recommend reading our extensive documentation on configuring, upgrading, backups, monitoring, and more. With DigitalOcean’s installer, it’s easy to get afloat with Zulip Server.