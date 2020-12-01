Zulip Server 3.3 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 3.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.2.
What’s new
This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:
- Guest users should not be allowed to post to streams marked “Only organization full members can post.” This flaw has existed since the feature was added in Zulip Server 3.0.
- Permit outgoing mail from postfix; this resolves a bug introduced in Zulip
Server 3.2 which prevented Zulip from sending outgoing mail if the local mail
server (used mostly for incoming mail) was also used for outgoing email
(
MAIL_HOST='localhost').
- Ensure that
the
upgrade-postgrestool upgrades the cluster’s data to the specific PostgreSQL version requested; this resolves a bug where, now that PostgreSQL 13 has been released,
upgrade-postgreswould attempt to upgrade to that version and not PostgreSQL 12.
- Replace the impenetrably-named
./manage.py knightwith
./manage.py change_user_role, and extend it to support “Organization owner” roles.
- Handle realm emojis that have been manually deleted more gracefully.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list (or subscribe to the blog posts, which are mostly a subset of the already low-volume mailing list).