Zulip Server 3.3 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 3.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.2.

What’s new

This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It contains fixes for the following issues:

Guest users should not be allowed to post to streams marked “Only organization full members can post.” This flaw has existed since the feature was added in Zulip Server 3.0.

Permit outgoing mail from postfix; this resolves a bug introduced in Zulip Server 3.2 which prevented Zulip from sending outgoing mail if the local mail server (used mostly for incoming mail) was also used for outgoing email ( MAIL_HOST='localhost' ).

). Ensure that the upgrade-postgres tool upgrades the cluster’s data to the specific PostgreSQL version requested; this resolves a bug where, now that PostgreSQL 13 has been released, upgrade-postgres would attempt to upgrade to that version and not PostgreSQL 12.

tool upgrades the cluster’s data to the specific PostgreSQL version requested; this resolves a bug where, now that PostgreSQL 13 has been released, would attempt to upgrade to that version and not PostgreSQL 12. Replace the impenetrably-named ./manage.py knight with ./manage.py change_user_role , and extend it to support “Organization owner” roles.

with , and extend it to support “Organization owner” roles. Handle realm emojis that have been manually deleted more gracefully.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: