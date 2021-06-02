Release announcements

Zulip Server 4.3 bug fix release

Tim Abbott 2 min read

We released Zulip Server 4.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.2.

What’s new

This release fixes the following issues:

  • Fixed exception when upgrading older servers that had disabled the Jitsi integration by setting JITSI_SERVER_URL to None.
  • Fixed support for storing avatars/emoji in non-Amazon S3 upload backends that use different URL formats than Amazon S3.
  • Fixed previews of Dropbox image links.
  • Fixed GIPHY integration dropdown appearing when the server doesn’t have a GIPHY API key configured.
  • The GIPHY API library is no longer loaded for users who are not actively using the GIPHY integration.
  • Improved formatting for Grafana integration.
  • Fixed an overly strict database constraint for code playgrounds.
  • Tagged user status strings for translation.
  • Updated translations for many languages.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: