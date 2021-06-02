Zulip Server 4.3 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 4.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.2.
What’s new
This release fixes the following issues:
- Fixed exception when upgrading older servers that had disabled the Jitsi
integration by setting
JITSI_SERVER_URLto
None.
- Fixed support for storing avatars/emoji in non-Amazon S3 upload backends that use different URL formats than Amazon S3.
- Fixed previews of Dropbox image links.
- Fixed GIPHY integration dropdown appearing when the server doesn’t have a GIPHY API key configured.
- The GIPHY API library is no longer loaded for users who are not actively using the GIPHY integration.
- Improved formatting for Grafana integration.
- Fixed an overly strict database constraint for code playgrounds.
- Tagged user status strings for translation.
- Updated translations for many languages.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list (or subscribe to the blog posts, which are mostly a subset of the already low-volume mailing list).