Zulip Server 4.3 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 4.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.2.

What’s new

This release fixes the following issues:

Fixed exception when upgrading older servers that had disabled the Jitsi integration by setting JITSI_SERVER_URL to None .

to . Fixed support for storing avatars/emoji in non-Amazon S3 upload backends that use different URL formats than Amazon S3.

Fixed previews of Dropbox image links.

Fixed GIPHY integration dropdown appearing when the server doesn’t have a GIPHY API key configured.

The GIPHY API library is no longer loaded for users who are not actively using the GIPHY integration.

Improved formatting for Grafana integration.

Fixed an overly strict database constraint for code playgrounds.

Tagged user status strings for translation.

Updated translations for many languages.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: