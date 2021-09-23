Zulip Server 4.6 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 4.6 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.5.

What’s new

This release fixes the following issues:

Documented official support for Debian 11 Bullseye, now that it is officially released by Debian upstream.

Fixed installation on Debian 10 Buster. Upstream infrastructure had broken the Python virtualenv tool on this platform, which we’ve worked around for this release.

tool on this platform, which we’ve worked around for this release. Zulip releases are now distributed from https://download.zulip.com/server/, replacing the old www.zulip.org server.

server. Added support for LDAP synchronization of the is_realm_owner and is_moderator flags.

and flags. upgrade-zulip-from-git now uses git fetch --prune ; this ensures upgrade-zulip-from-git master with return an error rather than using a stale cached version of the master branch, which was renamed to main this month.

now uses ; this ensures with return an error rather than using a stale cached version of the branch, which was renamed to this month. Added a new reset_authentication_attempt_count management command to allow sysadmins to manually reset authentication rate limits.

management command to allow sysadmins to manually reset authentication rate limits. Fixed a bug that caused the upgrade-postgresql tool to incorrectly remove supervisord configuration for process-fts-updates .

tool to incorrectly remove configuration for . Fixed a rare migration bug when upgrading from Zulip versions 2.1 and older.

Fixed a subtle bug where the left sidebar would show both old and new names for some topics that had been renamed.

Fixed incoming email gateway support for configurations with the http_only setting enabled.

setting enabled. Fixed issues where the Slack-compatible interface outgoing webhook variant had a different format from Slack’s documented interface.

The installation and upgrade documentations now show the latest release’s version number.

Backported many improvements to the ReadTheDocs documentation.

Updated translation data from Transifex.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available in #production help in the Zulip developer community.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can participate: