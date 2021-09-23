Zulip Server 4.6 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 4.6 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.5.
What’s new
This release fixes the following issues:
- Documented official support for Debian 11 Bullseye, now that it is officially released by Debian upstream.
- Fixed installation on Debian 10 Buster. Upstream infrastructure had broken the
Python
virtualenvtool on this platform, which we’ve worked around for this release.
- Zulip releases are now distributed from
https://download.zulip.com/server/,
replacing the old
www.zulip.orgserver.
- Added support for LDAP synchronization of the
is_realm_ownerand
is_moderatorflags.
upgrade-zulip-from-gitnow uses
git fetch --prune; this ensures
upgrade-zulip-from-git masterwith return an error rather than using a stale cached version of the
masterbranch, which was renamed to
mainthis month.
- Added a new
reset_authentication_attempt_countmanagement command to allow sysadmins to manually reset authentication rate limits.
- Fixed a bug that caused the
upgrade-postgresqltool to incorrectly remove
supervisordconfiguration for
process-fts-updates.
- Fixed a rare migration bug when upgrading from Zulip versions 2.1 and older.
- Fixed a subtle bug where the left sidebar would show both old and new names for some topics that had been renamed.
- Fixed incoming email gateway support for configurations with the
http_onlysetting enabled.
- Fixed issues where the Slack-compatible interface outgoing webhook variant had a different format from Slack’s documented interface.
- The installation and upgrade documentations now show the latest release’s version number.
- Backported many improvements to the ReadTheDocs documentation.
- Updated translation data from Transifex.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release.
