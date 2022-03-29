Zulip 5.0: Threaded open-source team chat

We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 5.0, containing hundreds of new features and bug fixes!

Zulip is an open-source team collaboration tool with unique topic-based threading that is ideal for both live and asynchronous conversations. Fortune 500 companies, leading open-source projects, and thousands of other organizations use Zulip every day. Zulip’s 100% open-source software is available as a managed cloud service or a self-hosted solution.

Zulip Server 5.0 is a major release, with over 7000 new commits merged across the project since last May’s 4.0. Notable new features include status emoji, marking topics as resolved, improved management of streams and permissions, and much more!

A total of 157 people contributed commits to Zulip since the 4.0 release, bringing the project to over a thousand code contributors. Zulip has by far the most active open-source development community of any team chat software, with 75 people who’ve contributed 100+ commits.

Huge thanks to everyone who’s contributed to Zulip over the last few months, whether by writing code and documentation, reporting issues, translating, supporting us financially, participating in discussions in the Zulip development community, or just suggesting ideas! We could not do this without the hundreds of people giving back to the Zulip community.

“Zulip’s threading model makes it so much easier to manage my team.”

— Gaute Lund, co-founder and owner of iDrift AS [customer story]

Project highlights

Today marks a release of the Zulip server and web application. We’d like to share important news and updates for the project as a whole since last year’s 4.0 release:

Learning about Zulip

We have been hard at work making it easier to learn about Zulip’s features and unique advantages. Whether you are on the market for a new chat tool, just getting started with Zulip, or an experienced user aiming to fine-tune your workflows, we’ve got you covered.

Release highlights

New messaging features

The resolve topic feature allows marking topics as ✔ completed. Resolving topics is a lightweight way to manage a variety of workflows, including support interactions, answering questions, and investigating issues.

The compose box was redesigned with a cleaner look and many improvements to the editing experience. New compose features include: New formatting buttons for bold, italics and links. A handy button for inserting global times into your message. For longer messages, the compose box can be expanded to take up the full screen.

Users can now set a status emoji alongside their status message, making it easy for others to see what they are up to. Status emoji are shown in the sidebars, message feed, and compose box. Animated emoji animate only on hover.

Sharing Zulip conversations

Zulip makes it convenient to link to a conversation or a message in context from an issue tracker, forum, email or anywhere else. Permanent message links now redirect to the right place even when the message has been moved to a new stream or topic.

Many open communities want to minimize friction for viewing public conversations in their collaboration tools. With the beta release of the public access option, organizations can set Zulip streams to be viewable by anyone on the Internet without creating an account. Keep an eye out for an announcement of the public release in the coming weeks!

Timestamps in Zulip messages now offer a handy way to get a permanent link to a message in its conversation thread.

Settings and permissions

Personal and organization settings have been reorganized to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. For example, personal privacy settings are now grouped under a new “Account & privacy” tab.

Zulip 5.0 offers increased permissions flexibility. The ability to manage aspects of the organization such as user groups and custom emoji can now be assigned to administrators, moderators, full members, or all members of the organization. Stream creation permissions are controlled separately for private, public, and web-public streams.

Stream management

The settings for each stream have been organized into separate tabs for general settings, personal settings, and stream subscribers for easier navigation.

With a complete redesign of the stream creation menu, it’s easier than ever to add users to the stream you are making. You can add users one at a time or as a group, copy the list of members from another stream, or add everyone in your organization with the click of a button.

User management

The addition of Streams and User groups tabs to the full user profile makes it convenient to review a user’s subscriptions. Administrators can unsubscribe a user from streams directly from their profile, or click Manage this user to make other changes.

and tabs to the full user profile makes it convenient to review a user’s subscriptions. Administrators can unsubscribe a user from streams directly from their profile, or click to make other changes. Organization administrators can now configure default personal preference settings for new users joining the organization. For example, you can change the default theme and emoji set, or turn on stream message notifications in a small organization, among many other options.

Zulip 5.0 adds support for invitations with configurable expiration, including links that never expire. Deactivating a user now automatically disables all the invitations they have sent.

User experience improvements

This release includes hundreds of other improvements to the Zulip UI, both large and small. A few highlights:

Images in messages are now displayed in a convenient grid layout, with up to 20 image previews per message.

The full-screen image viewer has been overhauled, with friendlier pan/zoom functionality and easier-to-understand labels.

Modals and tooltips have been redesigned to be easier to use, consistent, and visually clean.

Server

OpenID Connect joins SAML, LDAP, Google, GitHub, Azure Active Directory, and more as a supported Single Sign-On provider.

SAML authentication now supports syncing custom profile fields. Additionally, SAML authentication now supports automatic account creation and IdP-initiated logout.

SCIM joins LDAP as a supported protocol for synchronizing Zulip accounts with an external user database.

Ubuntu Bionic is no longer supported in this release, due to Ubuntu upstream no longer providing security support for important packages. See our OS upgrade documentation for how to correctly upgrade a Zulip server to a new version of the host operating system.

Zulip servers can now be installed on the ARM systems (including Mac M1 chips).

Internationalization

Our community translators have been hard at work keeping up with the product as it evolves. This release features new or much more complete translations for Portuguese (Portugal), Sinhala and Welsh, bringing the project to a total of 23 languages with translations that cover the majority of non-error strings.

Moving to Zulip

We have improved support for migrating from other chat tools to Zulip by adding a data import tool for organizations that are migrating from Rocket.Chat.

Importing Mattermost chat history into Zulip now supports importing uploaded files.

Upgrading

We highly recommend upgrading to Zulip Server 5.0 to take advantage of the hundreds of improvements in this release. If you’re using Zulip Cloud, you already have the new version, as we constantly upgrade it with improvements as they become ready.

We work hard to ensure that upgrades are smooth; you can upgrade by following the straightforward upgrade instructions. The upgrade notes section of the changelog details changes you’ll want to understand before upgrading.

Many installations have already upgraded to release candidates, so we feel very confident in this release. But if you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org. You can also purchase commercial support from the Zulip core team.

Product roadmap

We have a lot of exciting features coming down the pipeline, including:

A major web app UI redesign project, which began in January. Our goal is to give Zulip a clean, contemporary feel, while preserving all the thoughtful usability details that our users love. Drop by our development community to sneak a peek at where we’re headed, and offer feedback!

Changing how permissions work in Zulip to be built on fully custom, hierarchically organized user groups. This will make Zulip’s permissions system flexible enough to implement just about any organizational policy.

A more limited variant of our guest role, designed especially for organizations that would like to invite external customers to Zulip.

The “mark as unread” feature will make it easy to get back to Zulip messages that require a follow-up, both on web and on mobile.

Release schedule

Zulip 4.0 was released in May 2021. While we consistently backport important bug fixes, users of self-hosted installations running the 4.x series have thus been missing out on hundreds of other improvements made in the last 10 months.

There’s no technical reason for major Zulip server releases to be so infrequent. Zulip Cloud runs on the main Zulip branch, and is updated at least weekly without significant regressions. Zulip’s engineering discipline is such that we happily support self-hosted installations that upgrade to main (which they often do to get the latest features).

One of our focus areas for the coming weeks will thus be adjusting our release management practices in order to support more frequent major releases. This way, self-hosting users will be able to benefit from Zulip’s rapid pace of improvement without undue delay.

Community

I’d like to take this opportunity to advertise a few opportunities to contribute to Zulip:

Thanks again to the amazing global Zulip development community for making this possible!

—Tim Abbott, Zulip founder and lead developer

What follows is a summary of the commits contributed to Zulip during the 5.0 release cycle.

$ ./tools/total-contributions 4.0 5.0 973 Chris Bobbe 837 Greg Price 768 Anders Kaseorg 498 Tim Abbott 456 Sahil Batra 435 Alex Vandiver 319 Steve Howell 288 Aman Agrawal 204 Mateusz Mandera 129 neiljp (Neil Pilgrim) 123 Abhijeet Prasad Bodas 120 Zixuan James Li 107 Eeshan Garg 95 Alya Abbott 95 Lauryn Menard 90 Wesley Aptekar-Cassels 89 Purushottam Tiwari (m-e-l-u-h-a-n) 88 Ganesh Pawar 88 Priyank Patel 80 Hari Prashant Bhimaraju 78 Yash RE 78 Zeeshan Equbal 76 Vishnu KS 76 Akash Dhiman 75 Akshat Dalton 71 Suyash Vardhan Mathur 56 Ezio-Sarthak 55 Aryan Shridhar 55 Rein Zustand (rht) 54 Riken Shah 50 Dinesh Ch 50 Sai Rohitth Chiluka 42 Gaurav Pandey 29 Austin Riba 29 Priyansh Garg 20 Jai soni 18 Priyam Seth 13 Yogesh Sirsat 12 Sayam Samal 10 AEsping 10 Adam Birds 10 Guillaume Grossetie 9 Ashwat Kumar Singh (NerdyLucifer) 9 Gilbert Bishop-White 8 BIKI DAS 8 N-Shar-ma 8 Palash Raghuwanshi 8 Shlok Patel 6 Hemanth V. Alluri 6 Julia Bichler 6 Puneeth Chaganti 5 Hashir Sarwar 5 Nikhil Maske 5 Rishabh Maheshwari (Rishabh-792) 5 Somesh Ranjan 5 Dishti-Oberai 4 AnushaNathRoy 4 Damian Parrino 4 Manan Rathi 4 Pradyumna Sinha 4 Rohitt Vashishtha 4 Sumanth V Rao 4 nooblag 4 strifel 3 Jonny Tran 3 Kevin Scott 3 My-Name-Is-Nabil 3 Parth 3 isakhagg 3 Alaa Abdelfattah 3 Nitish Kumar 3 Kaustubh Nair 3 mounilKshah 2 Adam Benesh (AdamVB) 2 Alex Dehnert 2 Andrew McAfee 2 Erik Tews 2 Johan Ehinger 2 Kartik Srivastava 2 Lorenzo Milesi 2 Mr.mad 2 RISHABH SIDANA 2 Shelly 2 anurastogiji 2 byshen-dev 2 ditsuke 2 Evy Kassirer 2 manavdesai27 2 seiwailai 2 Shaurya Jain 2 SilentCruzer 2 srdeotarse 1 Abhishek Reddypalle 1 Aini-Alem Robertson 1 Allen Cao 1 Ankur 1 AnshVM 1 Arch0125 1 Archit Hadge 1 Aryaman 1 Carlos Bederian 1 Christalee 1 Damián Parrino 1 Emilio López 1 EmmalineLake 1 Iam-VM 1 Joe Eli McIlvain 1 Jordan Rob Byamugisha 1 Junchen Liu 1 Kartik Soneji 1 Kerry Jackson 1 Ketan1502 1 Lefteris Kyriazanos 1 Matt Keller 1 Morgan Njaw 1 Nipunn Koorapati 1 Pankaj Patil 1 Philipp Seßner 1 Raghav Luthra 1 Rahul Gurung 1 Robert Imschweiler 1 S-Abhishek 1 SantamRC 1 Sean Yuan 1 Shantanu 1 Sharif Naas 1 Shubh Gupta 1 Siddharth Asthana 1 Simmo Saan 1 Soumyajyoti Dey 1 Swati Bhageria 1 alguimo 1 ericluoliu 1 iampranavdhar 1 kraktus 1 odunybrad 1 optimm 1 prashantpaidi 1 ryanreh99 1 shanukun 1 slefforge 1 tushar912 1 Divyanshu Agrawal 1 Jumeb 1 lennart 1 somena1 1 Gus Hahn-Powell 1 Jens Willmer 1 Maarten de Waard 1 LoopThrough-i-j 1 anehls93 1 Elijah Froment 1 Fredrik Ekre 1 Preet Mishra 1 kingjuno 1 Gabriel Scherer Commit range 4.0..5.0 corresponds to 2021-05-13 to 2022-03-29 4411 commits from zulip/zulip: 4.0..5.0 1984 commits from zulip/zulip-mobile: 5fd977ae9830..a3dcf787bee2 407 commits from zulip/zulip-terminal: d0307feeb58a..b1189d89f04b 105 commits from zulip/zulip-desktop: 9f76fb295e4f..27576c95e6e6 81 commits from zulip/python-zulip-api: dda9e0a63851..d26416a1e79f 63 commits from zulip/zulipbot: a68d0db8731d..e104f2a336b4 26 commits from zulip/docker-zulip: 39c7a94be5f1..5ca15b51c783 25 commits from zulip/zulip-archive: 01f6144f81f4..7c772a65b1dd 16 commits from zulip/github-actions-zulip: 0ac0e68c644a..f8e411e710f5 2 commits from zulip/zulint: 6cc46d239067..80a613cca5ec 1 commits from zulip/zulip-zapier: 3affd9174d3d..0ce51159b47d Excluded 18 commits authored by bots. 7103 total commits by 156 contributors between 4.0 and 5.0.

Note: This section was edited on 2022-11-16 to include 42 commits that were incorrectly not counted in the original version.