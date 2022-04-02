Zulip Server 5.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 5.1 today! This is a bugfix release, containing a few cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.0, primarily to address upgrading bugs.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes:

Fixed upgrade bug where preexisting animated emoji would still always animate in statuses.

Improved check that prevents servers from accidentally downgrading, to not block upgrading servers that originally installed Zulip Server prior to mid-2017.

Fixed email address de-duplication in Slack imports.

Prevented an extraneous scrollbar when a notification banner was present across the top.

Fixed installation in LXC containers, which failed due to chrony not being runnable there.

Prevented a "push notifications not configured" warning from appearing in the new user default settings panel even when push notifications were configured.

Fixed a bug which, in uncommon configurations, would prevent Tornado from being restarted during upgrades; users would be able to log in, but would immediately be logged out.

Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: