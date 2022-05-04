Zulip Server 5.2 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 5.2 today! This is a bugfix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.1.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Notable changes
- Fixed a performance regression in the UI, introduced in 5.0, when opening the compose box.
- Fixed a bug which could intermittently cause URL previews to fail, if Zulip was being run in Docker or in low-memory environments.
- Fixed an issue which would cause PostgreSQL 10 and PostgreSQL 11 to attempt to write each WAL log to S3, even if S3 WAL backups/replication were not configured.
- Fixed an issue which prevented the SCIM integration from deactivating users.
- Fixed a bug that resulted in an “You unsubscribed” notice incorrectly appearing when new messages arrived in a topic being viewed via a “near” link.
- Fixed digest emails being incorrectly sent if a user was deactivated after the digest was enqueued but before it was processed.
- Fixed warning about
EMAIL_HOST_PASSWORDbeing unset when explicitly set to empty.
- Fixed incomplete tracebacks when timeouts happen during Markdown rendering.
- Fixed some older versions of Zulip Server not being considered when
comparing for the likely original version of
settings.py.
- Stopped using the
database_passwordif it is set but
database_useris not.
- Stopped trying to fix LetsEncrypt certificate configuration if they were not currently in use.
- Sorted and prettified the output of the
check-database-compatibilitytool.
- Split the large
zerver/lib/actions.pyfile into many files under
zerver/actions/. This non-functional change was backported to ensure it remains easy to backport other changes.
- Updated documentation to reflect that current mobile apps are only guaranteed to be compatible with Zulip Server 3.0 and later; they may also work with earlier versions, with a degraded experience.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list (or subscribe to the blog posts, which are mostly a subset of the already low-volume mailing list).