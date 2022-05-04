Release announcements

Zulip Server 5.2 bug fix release

Alex Vandiver 2 min read

We released Zulip Server 5.2 today! This is a bugfix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

  • Fixed a performance regression in the UI, introduced in 5.0, when opening the compose box.
  • Fixed a bug which could intermittently cause URL previews to fail, if Zulip was being run in Docker or in low-memory environments.
  • Fixed an issue which would cause PostgreSQL 10 and PostgreSQL 11 to attempt to write each WAL log to S3, even if S3 WAL backups/replication were not configured.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented the SCIM integration from deactivating users.
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in an “You unsubscribed” notice incorrectly appearing when new messages arrived in a topic being viewed via a “near” link.
  • Fixed digest emails being incorrectly sent if a user was deactivated after the digest was enqueued but before it was processed.
  • Fixed warning about EMAIL_HOST_PASSWORD being unset when explicitly set to empty.
  • Fixed incomplete tracebacks when timeouts happen during Markdown rendering.
  • Fixed some older versions of Zulip Server not being considered when comparing for the likely original version of settings.py.
  • Stopped using the database_password if it is set but database_user is not.
  • Stopped trying to fix LetsEncrypt certificate configuration if they were not currently in use.
  • Sorted and prettified the output of the check-database-compatibility tool.
  • Split the large zerver/lib/actions.py file into many files under zerver/actions/. This non-functional change was backported to ensure it remains easy to backport other changes.
  • Updated documentation to reflect that current mobile apps are only guaranteed to be compatible with Zulip Server 3.0 and later; they may also work with earlier versions, with a degraded experience.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: