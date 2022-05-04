Zulip Server 5.2 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 5.2 today! This is a bugfix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Fixed a performance regression in the UI, introduced in 5.0, when opening the compose box.

Fixed a bug which could intermittently cause URL previews to fail, if Zulip was being run in Docker or in low-memory environments.

Fixed an issue which would cause PostgreSQL 10 and PostgreSQL 11 to attempt to write each WAL log to S3, even if S3 WAL backups/replication were not configured.

Fixed an issue which prevented the SCIM integration from deactivating users.

Fixed a bug that resulted in an “You unsubscribed” notice incorrectly appearing when new messages arrived in a topic being viewed via a “near” link.

Fixed digest emails being incorrectly sent if a user was deactivated after the digest was enqueued but before it was processed.

Fixed warning about EMAIL_HOST_PASSWORD being unset when explicitly set to empty.

being unset when explicitly set to empty. Fixed incomplete tracebacks when timeouts happen during Markdown rendering.

Fixed some older versions of Zulip Server not being considered when comparing for the likely original version of settings.py .

. Stopped using the database_password if it is set but database_user is not.

if it is set but is not. Stopped trying to fix LetsEncrypt certificate configuration if they were not currently in use.

Sorted and prettified the output of the check-database-compatibility tool.

tool. Split the large zerver/lib/actions.py file into many files under zerver/actions/ . This non-functional change was backported to ensure it remains easy to backport other changes.

file into many files under . This non-functional change was backported to ensure it remains easy to backport other changes. Updated documentation to reflect that current mobile apps are only guaranteed to be compatible with Zulip Server 3.0 and later; they may also work with earlier versions, with a degraded experience.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: