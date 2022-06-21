Zulip Server 5.3 security release

We released Zulip Server 5.3 today! This is a security release, containing a minor security fix and several cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.2.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

CVE-2022-31017: Fixed message edit event exposure in protected-history streams. Zulip allows a stream to be configured as private with protected history, which means that new subscribers should only see messages sent after they join. However, due to a logic bug in Zulip Server 2.1.0 through 5.2, when a message was edited, the server would incorrectly send an API event that included both the edited and old content of the message to all of the stream’s current subscribers, regardless of whether they could see the original message. The impact of this issue was reduced by the fact that this API event is ignored by official clients, so it could only be observed by a user using a modified client or their browser’s developer tools.

Adjusted upgrade steps to cause servers using PostgreSQL 14 to upgrade to PostgreSQL 14.4, which fixes an important potential database corruption issue.

Upgraded the asynchronous request handling to use Tornado 6.

Fixed a crash when displaying the error message for a failed attempt to create a stream.

Optimized the steps during upgrade-zulip , to reduce the amount of server downtime.

, to reduce the amount of server downtime. Added a --skip-restart flag to upgrade-zulip which prepares the new version, but does not restart the server into it.

flag to which prepares the new version, but does not restart the server into it. Stopped mirroring the entire remote Git repository directly into /srv/zulip.git . This mirroring removed local branches and confused the state of previous deployments.

. This mirroring removed local branches and confused the state of previous deployments. Fixed a bug which could cause the delete_old_unclaimed_attachments command-line tool to remove attachments that were still referenced by deleted (but not yet permanently removed) messages.

command-line tool to remove attachments that were still referenced by deleted (but not yet permanently removed) messages. Stopped enabling USE_X_FORWARDED_HOST by default, which was generally unneeded; the proxy documentation now clarifies when it is necessary.

by default, which was generally unneeded; the proxy documentation now clarifies when it is necessary. Fixed the nginx configuration to include the default system-level nginx modules.

Only attempt to fix the certbot SSL renewal configuration if HTTPS is enabled; this addresses a regression in Zulip Server 5.2, where the upgrade would fail if an improperly configured certificate existed, but was both expired and not in use.

SSL renewal configuration if HTTPS is enabled; this addresses a regression in Zulip Server 5.2, where the upgrade would fail if an improperly configured certificate existed, but was both expired and not in use. Improved proxy and database backup documentation.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: