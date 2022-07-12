Zulip Server 5.4 security release

We released Zulip Server 5.4 today! This is a security release, containing a security fix and several cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.3.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

CVE-2022-31134: Exclude private file uploads from exports of public data; see the accompanying Zulip Cloud post for more details. We would like to thank Antoine Benoist for bringing this issue to our attention.

Upgraded python requirements.

Improved documentation for load balancers to mention CIDR address ranges.

Documented an explicit list of supported CPU architectures.

Switched html2text to run as a subprocess, rather than a Python module, as its GPL license is not compatible with Zulip’s.

to run as a subprocess, rather than a Python module, as its GPL license is not compatible with Zulip’s. Replaced markdown-include python module with a reimplementation, as its GPL license is not compatible with Zulip’s.

python module with a reimplementation, as its GPL license is not compatible with Zulip’s. Relicensed as GPL the tools/check-thirdparty developer tool which verifies third-party licenses, due to a GPL dependency by way of python-debian .

developer tool which verifies third-party licenses, due to a GPL dependency by way of . Closed a potential race condition in the Tornado server, with events arriving at exactly the same time as request causing server errors.

Added a tool to help automate more of the release process.

Community

