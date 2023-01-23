Zulip Server 6.1 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 6.1 today! This is a bugfix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 6.0.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Notable changes
- Fixed a bug that caused the web app to not load on Safari 13 and lower; affected users would only see a blank page.
- Recent conversations now displays the “Participants” column for private messages too.
- Fixed minor bugs in “Recent conversations” focus and re-rendering.
- Fixed bugs that caused some unicode emoji to be incorrectly unavailable.
- Fixed subtle display bugs rendering the left sidebar.
- Fixed a bug causing the message feed to briefly show a “no matching messages” notice while loading.
- Fixed a double escaping display bug when displaying user names in an error notice.
- Fixed an unhandled exception when displaying user cards if the current user has an invalid timezone configured.
- Fixed a subtle interaction bug with the compose box preview widget.
- Added a workaround for a bug in Chromium affecting older versions of the Zulip desktop app that would cause horizontal lines to appear between messages.
- Stopped clipping the tops of tall characters in stream and topic names.
- Use internationalized form of “at” in message timestamps.
- Updated translations.
- Fixed the “custom” value for the “delay before sending message notification emails” setting.
- Fixed an error which prevented users from changing stream-specific notification settings.
- Fixed the redirect from
/appsto https://zulip.com/apps/.
- Started preserving timezone information in Rocket.Chat imports.
- Updated the
Intercom integration to return
success on
HEADrequests, which it uses to verify its configuration.
- Documented how each rate limit category is used.
- Documented the
reset_authentication_attempt_countcommand for when users lock themselves out.
- Documented the full S3 bucket policy for avatar and uploads buckets.
- Clarified what the
- Hid harmless “non-existent database” warnings during initial installation.
- Forced a known locale when upgrading PostgreSQL, which avoids errors when using some terminal applications.
- Verified that PostgreSQL was running after upgrading it, in case a previous try at an upgrade left it stopped.
- Updated custom emoji migration 0376 to be a single SQL statement, and no longer crash when no active owners were found.
- Replaced
transifex-clientinternationalization library with new
transifex-cli.
- Began respecting proxy settings when installing
shellcheckand
shfmttools.
- Fixed the invitation code to signal a user data validation error, and not a server error, if an invalid “invite as” value was given.
- Renamed internal exceptions to end with
Error.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list (or subscribe to the blog posts, which are mostly a subset of the already low-volume mailing list).