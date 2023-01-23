Zulip Server 6.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 6.1 today! This is a bugfix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 6.0.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Fixed a bug that caused the web app to not load on Safari 13 and lower; affected users would only see a blank page.

Recent conversations now displays the “Participants” column for private messages too.

Fixed minor bugs in “Recent conversations” focus and re-rendering.

Fixed bugs that caused some unicode emoji to be incorrectly unavailable.

Fixed subtle display bugs rendering the left sidebar.

Fixed a bug causing the message feed to briefly show a “no matching messages” notice while loading.

Fixed a double escaping display bug when displaying user names in an error notice.

Fixed an unhandled exception when displaying user cards if the current user has an invalid timezone configured.

Fixed a subtle interaction bug with the compose box preview widget.

Added a workaround for a bug in Chromium affecting older versions of the Zulip desktop app that would cause horizontal lines to appear between messages.

Stopped clipping the tops of tall characters in stream and topic names.

Use internationalized form of “at” in message timestamps.

Updated translations.

Fixed the “custom” value for the “delay before sending message notification emails” setting.

Fixed an error which prevented users from changing stream-specific notification settings.

Fixed the redirect from /apps to https://zulip.com/apps/.

to https://zulip.com/apps/. Started preserving timezone information in Rocket.Chat imports.

Updated the Intercom integration to return success on HEAD requests, which it uses to verify its configuration.

requests, which it uses to verify its configuration. Documented how each rate limit category is used.

Documented the reset_authentication_attempt_count command for when users lock themselves out.

command for when users lock themselves out. Documented the full S3 bucket policy for avatar and uploads buckets.

Clarified what the --email value passed to the installer will be used for.

value passed to the installer will be used for. Hid harmless “non-existent database” warnings during initial installation.

Forced a known locale when upgrading PostgreSQL, which avoids errors when using some terminal applications.

Verified that PostgreSQL was running after upgrading it, in case a previous try at an upgrade left it stopped.

Updated custom emoji migration 0376 to be a single SQL statement, and no longer crash when no active owners were found.

Replaced transifex-client internationalization library with new transifex-cli .

internationalization library with new . Began respecting proxy settings when installing shellcheck and shfmt tools.

and tools. Fixed the invitation code to signal a user data validation error, and not a server error, if an invalid “invite as” value was given.

Renamed internal exceptions to end with Error .

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: