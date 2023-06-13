Zulip Server 7.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 7.1 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.0.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Added checks to check that Zulip is being installed on a supported CPU and OS architecture.

Improved error-handling around the upgrade-postgresql tool.

tool. Fixed a couple bugs in database migrations as part of the upgrade that could cause the upgrade to fail to complete.

Fixed a bug where scheduled messages with @all would fail to send.

would fail to send. Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause the j and k keys to not be able to be typed in the compose box.

and keys to not be able to be typed in the compose box. Fixed anonymous access to the “download” link on images in public-access streams.

Changed the default DNS resolver in nginx’s configuration to match the system’s; this fixes deployments which use the S3 storage backend and did not run systemd-resolved , like Docker and some versions of Debian.

, like Docker and some versions of Debian. Updated several pieces of documentation.

Updated translations, including new translations for Luri (Bakhtiari), Brazilian Portuguese, and Tagalog.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: