Release announcements

Zulip Server 7.1 bug fix release

Alex Vandiver 2 min read

We released Zulip Server 7.1 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.0.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

  • Added checks to check that Zulip is being installed on a supported CPU and OS architecture.
  • Improved error-handling around the upgrade-postgresql tool.
  • Fixed a couple bugs in database migrations as part of the upgrade that could cause the upgrade to fail to complete.
  • Fixed a bug where scheduled messages with @all would fail to send.
  • Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause the j and k keys to not be able to be typed in the compose box.
  • Fixed anonymous access to the “download” link on images in public-access streams.
  • Changed the default DNS resolver in nginx’s configuration to match the system’s; this fixes deployments which use the S3 storage backend and did not run systemd-resolved, like Docker and some versions of Debian.
  • Updated several pieces of documentation.
  • Updated translations, including new translations for Luri (Bakhtiari), Brazilian Portuguese, and Tagalog.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: