Zulip Server 7.1 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 7.1 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.0.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Notable changes
- Added checks to check that Zulip is being installed on a supported CPU and OS architecture.
- Improved error-handling around the
upgrade-postgresqltool.
- Fixed a couple bugs in database migrations as part of the upgrade that could cause the upgrade to fail to complete.
- Fixed a bug where
scheduled messages with
@allwould fail to send.
- Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause the
jand
kkeys to not be able to be typed in the compose box.
- Fixed anonymous access to the “download” link on images in public-access streams.
- Changed the default DNS resolver in nginx’s configuration to match the
system’s; this fixes deployments which use the
S3 storage backend
and did not run
systemd-resolved, like Docker and some versions of Debian.
- Updated several pieces of documentation.
- Updated translations, including new translations for Luri (Bakhtiari), Brazilian Portuguese, and Tagalog.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on Mastodon, Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list.