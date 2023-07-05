Zulip Server 7.2 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 7.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.1.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Notable changes
-
Started logging a more accurate, detailed, and actionable error messages when common reverse proxy mis-configurations are detected.
-
Improved reverse proxy documentation to clarify that trust of
X-Fowarded-Protois also necessary.
-
Removed reverse proxy nginx configuration files when the
loadbalancer.ipssetting has been unset.
-
Improved error-handling of scheduled emails, so they cannot attempt infinite deliveries of a message with no recipients.
-
Fixed a bug with the PGroonga integration that would cause the PostgreSQL server to crash when a search was run.
-
Fixed a bug that would cause some messages not to be marked as read.
-
Fixed a bug that still showed file-upload banners after re-opening the compose box.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented file uploads with very unusual file names.
-
Adjusted the bot icon to make it more visible on the light theme.
-
Fixed minor rendering issues on the “press enter to send” indicator.
-
Fixed the scrollbar behavior on the stream settings page.
-
Improved error reporting when a Slack token fails to validate during import, such as a token having too few permissions.
-
Added support for IPv6 nameservers in the nginx configuration.
-
Updated translations.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on Mastodon, Twitter, or join our announcement mailing list.