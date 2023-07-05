Release announcements

Zulip Server 7.2 bug fix release

Alex Vandiver 2 min read

We released Zulip Server 7.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

  • Started logging a more accurate, detailed, and actionable error messages when common reverse proxy mis-configurations are detected.

  • Improved reverse proxy documentation to clarify that trust of X-Fowarded-Proto is also necessary.

  • Removed reverse proxy nginx configuration files when the loadbalancer.ips setting has been unset.

  • Improved error-handling of scheduled emails, so they cannot attempt infinite deliveries of a message with no recipients.

  • Fixed a bug with the PGroonga integration that would cause the PostgreSQL server to crash when a search was run.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause some messages not to be marked as read.

  • Fixed a bug that still showed file-upload banners after re-opening the compose box.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented file uploads with very unusual file names.

  • Adjusted the bot icon to make it more visible on the light theme.

  • Fixed minor rendering issues on the “press enter to send” indicator.

  • Fixed the scrollbar behavior on the stream settings page.

  • Improved error reporting when a Slack token fails to validate during import, such as a token having too few permissions.

  • Added support for IPv6 nameservers in the nginx configuration.

  • Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: