Zulip Server 7.2 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 7.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Started logging a more accurate, detailed, and actionable error messages when common reverse proxy mis-configurations are detected.

Improved reverse proxy documentation to clarify that trust of X-Fowarded-Proto is also necessary.

Removed reverse proxy nginx configuration files when the loadbalancer.ips setting has been unset.

Improved error-handling of scheduled emails, so they cannot attempt infinite deliveries of a message with no recipients.

Fixed a bug with the PGroonga integration that would cause the PostgreSQL server to crash when a search was run.

Fixed a bug that would cause some messages not to be marked as read.

Fixed a bug that still showed file-upload banners after re-opening the compose box.

Fixed a bug that prevented file uploads with very unusual file names.

Adjusted the bot icon to make it more visible on the light theme.

Fixed minor rendering issues on the “press enter to send” indicator.

Fixed the scrollbar behavior on the stream settings page.

Improved error reporting when a Slack token fails to validate during import, such as a token having too few permissions.

Added support for IPv6 nameservers in the nginx configuration.

Updated translations.

Community

