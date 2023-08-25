Zulip Server 7.3 security release

We released Zulip Server 7.3 today! This is a security release, containing important security fixes and cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 7.2.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: