Zulip Server 8.2 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 8.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 8.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Fixed an error reporting bug that caused an email to be sent to the server administrator each time that the server had a failed attempt to send a mobile push notification. This bug could cause a lot of error emails on servers that are registered with the Mobile Push Notification Service, but are not signed up for a plan that includes access to this service, or not uploading basic metadata required to verify eligibility for free access to the service.

Fixed several scroll position bugs encountered when entering a conversation view, most importantly when opening a direct message conversation.

Fixed a minor bug in the organization settings UI.

Improved rate-limiting logic to avoid errors when loading the app for some users.

Adjusted memory usage configuration to reduce memory usage to avoid OOM kills on systems with close to 4 GiB of RAM, and require less tuning for larger systems.

Upgraded dependencies.

Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: