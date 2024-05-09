Zulip Server 8.4 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 8.4 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 8.3.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.

Notable changes

Notably improved the performance of several common API endpoints.

Fixed a regression in 8.3 which caused server errors when trying to view message edit history, for messages that had been moved after having previously edited or moved.

Fixed a memory leak in the missed-message email worker.

Improved documentation and support for running the PostgreSQL service on a separate server.

Added support for PostgreSQL streaming replication without wal-g or S3 backups.

Added support for including warm-standby remote PostgreSQL servers in the PostgreSQL server list.

Started always installing the version of postgresql-client which matches the PostgreSQL server’s version.

Increased the visual prominence of reactions you have added/upvoted.

The ‘default’ topic visibility icon is no longer displayed in the inbox view, for a cleaner look.

Fixed confusing wording in the Alertmanager integration.

Started allowing DMs to bots and to oneself, regardless if DMs are in general restricted.

Notices indicating that “push notifications are not working” are now considerably more robust to temporary networking failures reaching the mobile push notifications service.

Improved startup time of Zulip services by only performing configuration checks once, rather than in every service at startup.

Improved how timeouts function in potentially long-running requests.

Added checks that ./manage.py register_server --rotate-key can edit the secrets file before rotating the secret.

Fixed sorting of "invited by" column in the invitations settings panel.

Fixed several non-exploitable HTML injection bugs.

Fixed a bug when “Direct messages” are collapsed in the left sidebar, which could cause a DM conversation to be incorrectly highlighted after navigating to a different conversation.

Upgraded Python dependencies.

Updated translations.

