Zulip Server 8.4 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 8.4 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 8.3.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available on chat.zulip.org.
Notable changes
- Notably improved the performance of several common API endpoints.
- Fixed a regression in 8.3 which caused server errors when trying to view message edit history, for messages that had been moved after having previously edited or moved.
- Fixed a memory leak in the missed-message email worker.
- Improved documentation and support for running the PostgreSQL service on a separate server.
- Added support for PostgreSQL streaming replication without wal-g or S3 backups.
- Added support for including warm-standby remote PostgreSQL servers in the PostgreSQL server list.
- Started always installing the version of
postgresql-clientwhich matches the PostgreSQL server’s version.
- Increased the visual prominence of reactions you have added/upvoted.
- The ‘default’ topic visibility icon is no longer displayed in the inbox view, for a cleaner look.
- Fixed confusing wording in the Alertmanager integration.
- Started allowing DMs to bots and to oneself, regardless if DMs are in general restricted.
- Notices indicating that “push notifications are not working” are now considerably more robust to temporary networking failures reaching the mobile push notifications service.
- Improved startup time of Zulip services by only performing configuration checks once, rather than in every service at startup.
- Improved how timeouts function in potentially long-running requests.
- Added checks that
./manage.py register_server --rotate-keycan edit the secrets file before rotating the secret.
- Fixed sorting of “invited by” column in the invitations settings panel.
- Fixed several non-exploitable HTML injection bugs.
- Fixed a bug when “Direct messages” are collapsed in the left sidebar, which could cause a DM conversation to be incorrectly highlighted after navigating to a different conversation.
- Upgraded Python dependencies.
- Updated translations.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
