Zulip Server 8.5 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 8.5 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 8.4.

We expect this to be the final Zulip 8.x release, since Zulip 9.0 was released last week.

Upgrading

This release is recommended for all Zulip installations that are not yet ready to upgrade to Zulip 9.0, such as those running Ubuntu 20.04 (which is longer supported in Zulip 9.0). See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

Fixed failures installing/upgrading Debian systems by removing the Apache Arrow apt repository as a dependency, which suffers from an annual problem with expired GPG signatures.

Improved documentation for upgrading the Ubuntu version.

Fixed manage.py register_server --rotate-key crashing without having written its secrets if the zulip user had permission to write to /etc/zulip/zulip-secrets.conf , but not its parent directory.

crashing without having written its secrets if the user had permission to write to , but not its parent directory. Fixed client-provided HTTP authentication headers being incorrectly forwarded in S3 requests, causing authentication errors.

Removed the Gitter data import tool (Gitter no longer exports data in the format it supported).

Upgraded Python dependencies.

Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: