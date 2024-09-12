Zulip Server 9.2 bug fix release
We released Zulip Server 9.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 9.1.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.
Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.
Notable changes
- Fixed a bug where images uploaded before the upgrade to Zulip 9.x would not be
previewed properly if linked in a new message. This change involves a database
migration,
0576_backfill_imageattachment.py, that may take a long time to run on systems with many uploaded files. The Zulip server can be safely started using
scripts/restart-serverwhile this migration is running.
- Fixed size of EDITED/MOVED indicators when not using compact mode.
- Fixed Firefox being installed via an indirect
aptrecommendation.
- Fixed calculation of PostgreSQL client dependency.
- Fixed PGroonga installation on Ubuntu 24.04.
- Fixed incorrect HTML-encoding of unicode in email notifications.
- Fixed some bugs and documentation for the Rocket.Chat, Slack and Mattermost data import tools.
- Fixed several rare web app exceptions.
- Fixed an exception when deleting hundreds of uploaded files at once with the S3 file upload backend.
- Fixed data export tool to preserve original custom emoji files, rather than exporting a thumbnail.
- Fixed nonstandard specification of Sunday in cron configuration.
- Added new
change_auth_backendsmanagement command to recover after locking oneself out by disabling authentication methods.
- Removed the
presencequeue worker, reducing memory requirements.
- Improved rendering performance for the main Zulip message feed.
- Improved formatting for Jira integration comment notifications.
- Improved layout for image loading indicators.
- Updated AzureAD authentication backend to use the v2.0 API, which supports personal accounts as well.
- Updated documentation for several webhook integrations.
- Updated translations.
Community
We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect:
- Join chat.zulip.org and provide feedback directly to the development community!
- Follow us on LinkedIn, Mastodon, Twitter/X, or join our announcement mailing list.