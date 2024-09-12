Zulip Server 9.2 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 9.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 9.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

Fixed a bug where images uploaded before the upgrade to Zulip 9.x would not be previewed properly if linked in a new message. This change involves a database migration, 0576_backfill_imageattachment.py , that may take a long time to run on systems with many uploaded files. The Zulip server can be safely started using scripts/restart-server while this migration is running.

, that may take a long time to run on systems with many uploaded files. The Zulip server can be safely started using while this migration is running. Fixed size of EDITED/MOVED indicators when not using compact mode.

Fixed Firefox being installed via an indirect apt recommendation.

recommendation. Fixed calculation of PostgreSQL client dependency.

Fixed PGroonga installation on Ubuntu 24.04.

Fixed incorrect HTML-encoding of unicode in email notifications.

Fixed some bugs and documentation for the Rocket.Chat, Slack and Mattermost data import tools.

Fixed several rare web app exceptions.

Fixed an exception when deleting hundreds of uploaded files at once with the S3 file upload backend.

Fixed data export tool to preserve original custom emoji files, rather than exporting a thumbnail.

Fixed nonstandard specification of Sunday in cron configuration.

Added new change_auth_backends management command to recover after locking oneself out by disabling authentication methods.

management command to recover after locking oneself out by disabling authentication methods. Removed the presence queue worker, reducing memory requirements.

queue worker, reducing memory requirements. Improved rendering performance for the main Zulip message feed.

Improved formatting for Jira integration comment notifications.

Improved layout for image loading indicators.

Updated AzureAD authentication backend to use the v2.0 API, which supports personal accounts as well.

Updated documentation for several webhook integrations.

Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: