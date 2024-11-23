Zulip Server 9.3 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 9.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 9.2.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

The documentation for the Docker image no longer inaccurately describes it as alpha/experimental software.

Fixed the database migration 0576_backfill_imageattachment.py (new in 9.2), to correctly find the files to process for installations using the S3 backend. Also added a progress indicator and a duplicate migration 0622 to rerun the migration code on files that were not processed due to the this bug in migrations 0576 .

(new in 9.2), to correctly find the files to process for installations using the S3 backend. Also added a progress indicator and a duplicate migration to rerun the migration code on files that were not processed due to the this bug in migrations . Fixed a regression in 9.2 where libldap-common was missing on Docker systems, breaking LDAP authentication for some systems.

was missing on Docker systems, breaking LDAP authentication for some systems. Fixed the backup tool’s handling of configuration file symlinks in Docker systems.

Fixed emoji appearing huge when viewing email notifications in Microsoft Outlook.

Fixed the slack-compatible incoming webhook to return success/failure HTTP responses in the correct format.

Fixed several bugs with the data import tools, primarily around thumbnailing of images and input validation.

Fixed a bug that could cause the recent view to show incomplete data.

Fixed a rare bug where sending a message to a different conversation could result in navigating to that view with the newly sent message missing until the user reloaded that view.

Fixed minor bugs with the lightbox’s image carousel.

Fixed some rare deadlocks in the thumbnailing system.

Fixed exceptions involving topics containing Unicode whitespace variables.

Fixed certain Unicode characters being improperly escaped in email notifications.

Fixed performance when deleting thousands of messages at once.

Fixed previously-imported users who are invited to join Zulip using the imported role rather than invitation’s role.

Improved hardening of desktop app against hypothetical DOM clobbering attacks.

Added support for release events to the GitLab integration.

Updated Python dependencies.

Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: