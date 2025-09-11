Zulip Server 11.1 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 11.1 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 11.0.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. Zulip Cloud has already been upgraded with the improvements in this release.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

Added upgrade instructions for Debian 12 → 13.

Fixed subscriber counts after data import being incorrect in the database, which could cause removing channel subscribers to crash after a data import. Also added a daily refresh to cached subscriber counts, in case of race conditions.

Improved the label for channels not in a folder when channel folders are in use.

Improved visual spacing and alignment in the web app left and right sidebars.

Improved keyboard navigation in web app left and right sidebars.

Improved error handling for a SAML configuration error.

Improved dark theme colors for search suggestion pills.

Fixed a bug that could hide the left sidebar top search widget until browser reload.

Fixed the compose box incorrectly closing when clicking links in the message feed.

Fixed multiple annoying bugs where clicking/selecting didn’t work properly.

Fixed a performance regression when loading the web app.

Fixed internals of message reminder body construction.

Fixed multiple minor issues generating Zulip internal links.

Fixed a buggy interaction with Smokescreen preventing client reload requests from being sent.

Fixed broken deep links when serving redirects for a moved realm.

Fixed a broken lightbox keyboard shortcut.

Fixed hooks failing when upgrading the OS without having previously upgraded Zulip.

Fixed the copy keyboard shortcut not working for logged-out access.

Fixed a bug introduced in 11.0 that could cause Notification Bot to fail to notify about newly created channels (in the announcement channel, as well as the new channel) when subscribing more than 100 users at once.

Fixed a bug resulting in useless extra suggestions in the search typeahead.

Optimized performance for processing deleted messages slightly.

Backported several improvements to Help Center and API documentation.

Added configuration options to allow webhooks to access to specific local-network IP addresses.

Updated translations.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: