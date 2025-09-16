Zulip Server 11.2 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 11.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 11.1.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. Zulip Cloud has already been upgraded with the improvements in this release.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

Fixed a crash with the nightly cron job added in 11.1 to catch race conditions in subscriber counts.

Updated dependency for the new help center, to prevent potential crashes when building.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: