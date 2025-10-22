Zulip Server 11.3 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 11.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 11.2.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. Zulip Cloud has already been upgraded with the improvements in this release.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

Removed the Google blobs emoji set (deprecated since 2017); any users who had this preference will have it updated to the standard Google emoji set.

Updated incoming email server to automatically drop auto-replies, including out-of-office messages, if they are marked as such in their headers.

Fixed a permissions issue with logfiles of the incoming email server.

Fixed an unread count bug involving unreads in muted topics.

Fixed some compose box transitions.

Fixed several minor bugs in the inbox view.

Fixed Gitea integration displaying the wrong actor for pull request events.

Fixed a minor data corruption bug involving group-based permissions.

Removed a misleading emoji alias from CLDR for 🔯.

Clarified validation of email addresses when registering for push notifications service.

Improved handling of imported Slack threads and bot email addresses.

Improved documentation for reverse proxies.

Improved documentation about recovering from database-only backups.

Improved API documentation for deleting messages.

Improved documentation for GitLab integration.

Added rel="canonical" links in headers of documentation pages, pointing to zulip.com documentation, to help search engines not index potentially stale self-hosted duplicates of pages.

Updated and reorganized security documentation.

Updated Python dependencies.

Updated Python dependencies.

Community

