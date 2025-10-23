Zulip Server 11.4 bug fix release

We released Zulip Server 11.4 today! This is a bug fix release, containing one bugfix to Zulip Server 11.3.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. Zulip Cloud has already been upgraded with the improvements in this release.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

Fixed a bug that could cause the incoming email server to crash on startup.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: