Zulip Server 11.5 security release

We released Zulip Server 11.5 today! This release makes several improvements to the installation experience for the Docker image, as well as fixing a security issue (CVE-2026-24050), and several bugs.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. Zulip Cloud has already been upgraded with the improvements in this release.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

CVE-2026-24050: Some administrative actions on the user profile were susceptible to stored XSS in group names or channel names. Exploiting these vulnerabilities required the user explicitly interacting with the problematic object.

Start offering a button, when pasting, to upload large pastes as a text file attachment.

Changed the camo User-Agent to report itself as Zulip Server, along with its version.

to report itself as Zulip Server, along with its version. Fixed channel links for reminders in private channels.

Worked around a bug in Safari 17 with certain Unicode characters in user names.

Improved the “jump to first unread?” banner logic.

Fixed the behavior of the down arrow keyboard shortcut when the last message was long.

Fixed topic typeahead to never open downwards.

Removed some unnecessary permissions previously requested by the Slack integration.

Improved RocketChat import tooling.

Improved Mattermost import tooling.

Updated Slack export instructions.

Fixed broken emoji in channel descriptions of imported organizations.

Fixed imports from Zulip exports, which lacked some avatar thumbnails.

Improved the initial installation experience when configuring proxies.

Added a postfix.uninstall setting in zulip.conf to leave postfix installed, for sites which use Postfix as an outgoing mailserver.

setting in to leave installed, for sites which use Postfix as an outgoing mailserver. Added a application_server.custom_ca_path setting in zulip.conf to specifying a custom CA to trust (e.g., for OIDC servers with custom certificates).

setting in to specifying a custom CA to trust (e.g., for OIDC servers with custom certificates). Replaced ./manage.py checkconfig with ./manage.py check , and added more config validations to the checks.

with , and added more config validations to the checks. Added additional validation of hostnames.

Started respecting memory limits set from cgroups, for Docker usage.

Adjusted setup-certbot to run all hooks upon first install, both for Docker, and for sites moving from self-signed certs to Certbot.

to run all hooks upon first install, both for Docker, and for sites moving from self-signed certs to Certbot. Degrade gracefully when hunspell stemming dictionaries are not installed (i.e. with a remote stock PostgreSQL) rather than requiring an install or configuration option.

stemming dictionaries are not installed (i.e. with a remote stock PostgreSQL) rather than requiring an install or configuration option. Allowed files in /etc/zulip to be symlinks to other locations.

to be symlinks to other locations. Start auto-generating Sphinx labels for documentation, not just header anchors.

Simplified how CREATE SCHEMA and search_path is configured in PostgreSQL.

and is configured in PostgreSQL. Fixed a long-standing bug where metadata in S3 for attachments from the email gateway was incorrect.

Move character-set detection for text content to before S3 upload, so it is stored there.

Fixed a bug which mistakenly downloaded whole text file contents when attempting to guess their content-type.

Added per-message incoming email server logging, and adjusted log levels of other email server processes.

Added an application_server.nginx_worker_processes setting in zulip.conf to adjust the number of nginx worker_processes .

setting in to adjust the number of nginx . Improved Tornado resharding tooling.

Renamed GIF picker integrations to be generic.

Updated translations from Weblate.

