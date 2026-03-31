Zulip Server 11.6 security release

We released Zulip Server 11.6 today! This release fixes two security issues (CVE-2026-26058 and CVE-2026-25742), and several bugs.

Upgrading

We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the upgrade instructions in the Zulip documentation. Zulip Cloud has already been upgraded with the improvements in this release.

Commercial support for server upgrades is available for installations that purchase a Business or Enterprise plan. For community support, everyone is welcome to drop by the Zulip development community.

Notable changes

CVE-2026-26058: A carefully crafted export tarball could cause the importing server to copy any file the zulip user could read into the uploads directory during import. This vulnerability was reported by Garett Kopcha (@0x5t).

user could read into the uploads directory during import. This vulnerability was reported by Garett Kopcha (@0x5t). CVE-2026-25742: Even after web-public access was disabled, attachments originating from web-public channels would still be available without logging in. A similar vulnerability existed for the topic list API. This vulnerability was reported by Sho Odagiri of GMO Cybersecurity by Ierae, Inc.

Added imports for all LDAP object types to the new server settings.py template.

template. Ensured that logrotate is installed, which it was not previously in Docker.

Improved error messages when required settings were missing.

Fixed upgrade-postgresql when extensions needed extra steps.

when extensions needed extra steps. Fixed configuration section names on error pages when proxies were misconfigured.

Fixed “generate incoming email address” to respect the user’s choice of sender.

Added documentation for INSTALLATION_NAME setting when configuring outgoing email.

setting when configuring outgoing email. Fixed a potential race condition when adding emoji.

Fixed an error when the client attempted to upload a file with a NULL byte in its filename.

Fixed restore-backup when restoring with a remote PostgreSQL instance with an explicit port.

Fixed the Zulip version in Camo’s user-agent lagging to the previous deploy’s.

Adjusted the default PASSWORD_MIN_LENGTH setting to 8, up from 6.

setting to 8, up from 6. Updated Python dependencies.

Updated puppet dependencies.

Updated translations from Weblate.

Community

We love feedback from the Zulip user community. Here are a few ways you can connect: