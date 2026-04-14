Zulip integrates with Atolio's self-hosted AI search platform

Cross-posted from Atolio’s announcement.

Atolio, the only fully self-hosted, AI-powered enterprise search platform designed for security-conscious organizations, is excited to announce it now offers a native connector for Zulip, the team chat platform that gives security-first organizations complete ownership of how, where, and by whom their conversations are stored and accessed.

With this integration, Atolio indexes Zulip channels, topics, and messages, making all of an organization’s Zulip conversations discoverable in Atolio’s AI-powered enterprise search.

What Atolio users can now do:

Search across channels, threaded discussions, and other Zulip conversations to more easily follow complex topics, or surface critical decisions, shared files, and key contacts instantly.

Catch up on missed communications by asking Atolio to summarize recent Zulip activity while out of office.

Find the latest product announcements or marketing materials shared across Zulip channels.

Identify trends in customer feedback discussed in Zulip to inform product direction.

Analyze frequently asked questions surfaced in Zulip to improve internal training and enablement.

Index private messages (DMs) on an opt-in, per-user basis, giving individuals control over their own data.

This connector is designed for straightforward enterprise deployment: administrators configure it using a dedicated Zulip bot and API credentials. Public channels are indexed by default; private channels and DMs can be enabled with appropriate access controls.

The two companies are a natural fit across several dimensions:

1. Shared Security Ambition: Clients Should Own Their Data

Atolio’s founders interviewed senior executives at over 762 large enterprises before writing a line of code for the company, and the consistent finding was that any enterprise knowledge solution must be deployed such that the enterprise controls their data and deployment end-to-end, with no data going to the public cloud.

Zulip arrived at the same conclusion from the team chat side: making sure information stays protected is their highest priority, and they build every deployment option – cloud, self-hosted, or air-gapped – around that principle.

Security is not a feature layer for either Atolio or Zulip. It is an architectural commitment and “secure by default” is a stated core value. Both companies have taken the harder engineering path (true self-hosting, open code, no telemetry shortcuts) rather than offering “private” deployments that still route data through vendor infrastructure.

2. Permission-Awareness as a Core Architectural Value

Atolio’s connectors reflect the permission models of the underlying systems, ensuring users only access information they are authorized to see. This includes its AI question-answering and summarization features, so nothing gets sent to the LLM that the user can’t access.

Zulip enforces the same philosophy at the chat layer, with granular channel-level, topic-level, and user-role permissions backed by carefully audited and highly configurable access control libraries.

3. Reducing Friction for Knowledge Work

Atolio’s mission is to surface the knowledge locked inside enterprise systems so employees can do their jobs without wasting time hunting across tools. As CEO David Lanstein puts it: “A company’s knowledge is the work product of their people, and we exist to help our clients access and leverage the knowledge they have been accruing over many years.”

Zulip’s mission is complementary: keeping conversations structured and searchable ensures that the knowledge generated in chat is actually findable and usable, rather than lost in a scroll.

The problem both companies are solving is fundamentally the same: helping companies make better decisions faster, by unlocking institutional knowledge and understanding past decisions and context. In most organizations, knowledge exists but is effectively inaccessible. It lives in the wrong tool, under the wrong name, buried in a thread nobody can find, or locked in the memory of the one person who happened to be in the room.

Atolio attacks this at the retrieval layer, connecting siloed systems and surfacing answers on demand. Zulip attacks it at the creation layer, ensuring that when a decision gets made or a problem gets solved in chat, it lands in a structured, searchable place rather than disappearing into a feed. As Max McCrea, Co-founder of Monadical, puts it: “Using Zulip in a way that feels natural creates an organized repository of knowledge as a side effect.”

Together, these solutions cover both ends of the knowledge lifecycle: capture and retrieval.

4. Open-Source Credibility and Institutional Trust

Zulip’s 100% open-source code base, which defines how data is processed, is available for third-party review and audit.

Atolio similarly emphasizes auditability and customer control. Both companies are positioned for buyers who cannot simply trust a vendor’s privacy claims – they need to be able to verify them.

This shared posture is particularly relevant for regulated industries (financial services, government, defense, healthcare) where both companies increasingly operate. Atolio was recently selected for a U.S. Air Force SBIR contract and partnered with Carahsoft to bring its platform to the public sector through government procurement channels.

Together, Atolio and Zulip share a belief that teams deserve communication tools built on openness, security, and trust – and that finding the information you need should

Learn more about using Zulip for your business, or reach out for a demo.

If you’re already using Zulip, learn how to integrate it with Atolio, or contact the friendly folks at Atolio for a product tour.