Alex Vandiver

We released Zulip Server 6.1 today! This is a bugfix release, containing
cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 6.0.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available
…
We released Zulip Server 5.7 today! This is a security release, containing a
security fix and several cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.6.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort …
Administrators of Zulip Cloud organizations can
export public data
from their organization via the organization settings menu. The exports include
all the data that appears in public streams, and can be used to migrate from
Zulip Cloud to self-hosting Zulip. Note that exporting private data is a
separate …
We released Zulip Server 5.4 today! This is a security release, containing a
security fix and several cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.3.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort …
We released Zulip Server 5.3 today! This is a security release, containing a
minor security fix and several cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.2.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, …
We released Zulip Server 5.2 today! This is a bugfix release, containing
cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.1.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available
…
We released Zulip Server 5.1 today! This is a bugfix release, containing a few
cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 5.0, primarily to address upgrading
bugs.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you …
We released Zulip Server 4.11 today! This is a security release, containing a
minor security fix.
Upgrading
We recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. If you need help, best-effort support is available
on chat.zulip.org.
…
An internal investigation recently uncovered a vulnerability (identified as
CVE-2022-21706) in Zulip’s invitation links. Specifically, a
reusable invitation link
could be used to join a different organization than the one it was created for.
As a result, there was a potential for users to join any organization …
We released Zulip Server 4.10 today! This is a security release, containing
important security fixes, as well as important cherry-picked bug fixes, since
Zulip Server 4.9.
Upgrading
We strongly recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See
the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. …
We released Zulip Server 4.9 today! This is a security release, containing
critical security fixes, as well as important cherry-picked bug fixes, since
Zulip Server 4.8.
Upgrading
We strongly recommend that all installations upgrade to this new release. See
the
upgrade instructions
in the Zulip documentation. …
This is an important security announcement for Zulip installations running the
main (development) branch of the Zulip server. The main branch of Zulip
Server, since
a commit merged on December 4th,
was vulnerable to a stored cross-site scripting vulnerability in stream names. A
malicious user with permission …
We released Zulip Server 4.8 today! This is a security release, containing
important security fixes, as well as important cherry-picked bug fixes, since
Zulip Server 4.7.
Deprecating support for Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic
With this release, we are deprecating support for Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic.
Specifically, …
We released Zulip Server 4.7 today! This is a security release, containing minor
security fixes since Zulip Server 4.6.
What’s new
This release fixes CVE-2021-41115, which prevents organization administrators
from affecting the server with a regular expression denial-of-service attack
through linkifier …
We released Zulip Server 4.4 today! This is a security release, containing
important security fixes, as well as important cherry-picked bug fixes, since
Zulip Server 4.3.
What’s new
This release fixes the following issues:
Added a tool to fix potential database corruption caused by host OS upgrades;
…
Zulip Server 3.4 was released today! This is a security release, containing
important security updates for the 3.x series of Zulip Server.
This will likely be the last release in the 3.x stable release series, as we are
getting close to publishing the first release candidate for Zulip 4.0.
What’s new
…
We released Zulip Server 3.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few
cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.2.
What’s new
This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Guest users
should not be allowed to post to …
We released Zulip Server 3.2 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few
cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.1.
What’s new
This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Switched from libmemcached to python-binary-memcached, …