Alya Abbott

Last week, the open-core team chat platform Mattermost
announced that
“Mattermost Cloud Free will no longer be offered after July 26, 2023.” This
likely came as an unpleasant surprise to users on that plan, as
less than a month before,
Mattermost’s pricing page featured the promise that the Cloud Free …
As we head into the new year, we want to share some fun facts and highlights
from 2022.
Sending and receiving 💬
We often hear that Zulip helps keep everyone in the loop, and in 2022, Zulip
Cloud users sent more messages to public streams than anywhere else.
Stream messages were read an average of …
This summer,
15 contributors
completed the Google Summer of Code
(GSoC) program with the
Zulip development community. This
was the 7th consecutive year that Zulip participated in GSoC; over 100
contributors have now completed one of our formal internship programs, primarily
through Google Summer of …
This summer, the
Zulip developer community welcomed
18 student participants
through the Google Summer of Code (GSoC)
program. This was the 6th consecutive year that Zulip participated in GSoC; more
than 85 students have now completed one of our formal internship programs,
primarily through Google Summer …
At Zulip, we’re out to build the world’s best
collaboration platform, and we’re committed to keeping it 100% open source. If
you’ve been using Zulip, love the product and its
innovative threading model, and want to help
share it with the world, please consider
supporting us.
An important part of Zulip’s …