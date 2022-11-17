Tim Abbott

We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 6.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes!
Zulip
is an open-source team chat application designed to help people collaborate to
solve any challenge. With conversations
organized by topic, Zulip is ideal
for both live and asynchronous …
On July 18, 2022,
Slack announced that
starting September 1, search history for organizations on Slack’s Free plan will
be limited to just the past 90 days of message history.
Instead of a 10,000-message limit and 5 GB of storage, we are giving full
access to the past 90 days of message history and …
Today, we’re delighted to announce the general availability of Zulip’s public
access option. Open-source projects and other open communities
can now offer one-click access
(no login required!) to part or all of their Zulip chat.
For those who are not familiar with it, Zulip is a modern
team collaboration …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 5.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes!
Zulip
is an open-source team collaboration tool with unique
topic-based threading that is ideal for both
live and asynchronous conversations. Fortune 500 companies, leading open-source
projects, …
Quill, a team chat company with
$16 million in venture capital funding,
was acquired by Twitter and shut down their product last week. Users were given
a mere four days to export their data prior to deletion; direct messages and
private channels could not be exported at all.
Our sympathies go out to …
This week, Discord
teased plans to
integrate a crypto asset wallet. After
backlash
from their user community, Discord clarified that the feature isn’t ready to
ship
“for now”.
With many popular social and chat apps already on the blockchain bandwagon
(including
Facebook,
Telegram,
Signal,
Twitter
and
…
We released Zulip Server 4.6 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few
dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.5.
What’s new
This release fixes the following issues:
Documented official support for Debian 11 Bullseye, now that it is officially
released by Debian upstream.
Fixed installation …
Zulip for Education is a new open-source team chat product used at university
departments around the world, including MIT, University of California San Diego
and Technical University of Munich, Germany.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – July 26, 2021 – Zulip, the threaded
open-source team chat app with the most active …
We released Zulip Server 4.3 today! This is a bug fix release, containing a few
cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 4.2.
What’s new
This release fixes the following issues:
Fixed exception when upgrading older servers that had disabled the Jitsi
integration by setting JITSI_SERVER_URL to None.
…
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 4.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes! Zulip is an open-source
team collaboration tool with unique
topic-based threading that combines the best of
email and chat to make remote work productive and delightful. Fortune 500
companies, …
On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Zulip Cloud had an important security incident. In
short, a subtle caching bug resulted in up to 149 users being shown a broken
read-only version of the Zulip UI from one of 26 other users whose data was
incorrectly cached.
This malfunctioning interface did not display …
We released Zulip Server 3.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a few
dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 3.0.
What’s new
This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Removed unused short_name field from …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 3.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes to help distributed and remote teams stay
productive and focused.
Zulip
is the open-source threaded team chat app, used by thousands of teams globally.
Zulip’s unique topic-based threading experience
…
We released Zulip Server 2.1.7 today. This is a security release, containing a
couple cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 2.1.6.
What’s new
This releases fixes multiple important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
CVE-2020-15070: Fix privilege escalation …
We released Zulip Server 2.1.5 today. This is a security release, containing a
dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip Server 2.1.4.
What’s new
This releases fixes several important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
CVE-2020-12759: Fix reflected XSS vulnerability …
We released Zulip Server 2.1.4 today. This is a bug fix release, containing
several cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.3.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Fixed a regression in 2.1.3 that impacted creating …
We released Zulip Server 2.1.3 today. This is a security release, containing a
few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.2.
What’s new
This releases fixes several important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
CVE-2020-9444: Reverse tabnabbing vulnerability …
Today we released Zulip Desktop 5.0.0, fixing multiple critical security issues
as well as several other important issues:
CVE-2020-10856: Remote code execution due to missing context isolation.
CVE-2020-10857: Remote code execution due to unsafe use of shell.openExternal
and shell.openItem.
Downloaded …
Today we released Zulip Desktop 4.0.3, fixing a critical security issue:
CVE-2020-9443: Web security was disabled in the Electron webview.
This is a critical security issue because Zulip’s security model for uploaded
files relies on the browser (in this case Electron) enforcing the web security
model. …
We released Zulip Server 2.1.2 today. This is a security release, containing a
few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.1.
What’s new
This releases fixes several important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Corrected fix for CVE-2019-19775 (the original …
We released Zulip Server 2.1.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing
several cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.1.1.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Fixed upgrading to 2.1.x with the LDAP integration …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 2.1, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat
software, used by thousands of teams as an alternative to Slack, HipChat,
Mattermost and IRC. Zulip’s unique
topic-based threading combines the …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.8 today. This is a security release, containing a
handful of cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.7.
What’s new
This release fixes a security bug in Zulip 1.9.0 and greater:
CVE-2019-19775: Close open redirect in thumbnail view.
Upgrading
All installations should upgrade …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.7 today. This is a security release, containing a
handful of cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.6.
What’s new
This release fixes an important security bug in previous versions of Zulip.
Quoting from
the commit
fixing it:
CVE-2019-18933: Fix insecure account creation via …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.6 today. This is a bug fix release, containing
several cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.5.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following issues:
Updated signing keys for the PGroonga repository …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.5 today. This is a security release, containing a
handful of cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.4.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in previous versions of Zulip. It
contains fixes for the following security issues:
CVE-2019-16215: Fix DoS vulnerability …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.4 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a
dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.3.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.3. It contains the
following changes:
Fixed several configuration-dependent bugs that caused restore-backup to
…
We released Zulip Server 2.0.3 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a
few dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.2.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.2. It contains the
following changes:
Added documentation for
upgrading the underlying OS version.
Made uwsgi …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.2 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a
dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.1.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.1. It contains the
following changes:
Fixed a regression in the puppet configuration for S3 upload backend that …
We released Zulip Server 2.0.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a
dozen cherry-picked changes since Zulip 2.0.0.
What’s new
This releases fixes a few important bugs in Zulip 2.0.0. It contains the
following changes:
Fixed handling of uploaded file routing on Ubuntu Trusty.
Fixed buggy behavior …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 2.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat
software, used by thousands of teams as an alternative to Slack, HipChat,
Mattermost and IRC. Zulip’s unique
topic-based threading combines the …
We released Zulip Server 1.9.2 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a
few dozen cherry-picked changes since 1.9.1.
What’s new
This release is primarily to migrate Zulip off the deprecated Google+ API, which
Google plans to remove entirely on March 9. It also contains a few bug fixes for
the …
We released Zulip Server 1.9.1 today. This is a bug fix release, containing a
few dozen cherry-picked changes since 1.9.0.
What’s new
This release is primarily to improve the experience for users installing a new
Zulip server: new installer options, better error messages, etc.
This release contains …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.9, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes. Especially relevant for users migrating from the
recently discontinued HipChat
is our new HipChat data import
tool.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat
software, an alternative to …
Today we’re releasing Zulip Server 1.8.1. This is a bug fix release, containing
a few dozen cherry-picked changes since 1.8.0.
What’s new
The highlights of this release are primarily for folks installing a new Zulip
server: a tool for automatically registering for push notifications, and a bunch
of …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.8, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat software,
an alternative to Slack, HipChat, and IRC. Zulip combines the immediacy of chat
with the asynchronous efficiency of email-style threading, …
Today we’re releasing Zulip Server 1.7.2. This is a security release, containing
just a handful of cherry-picked changes since 1.7.1.
What’s new
This release fixes several security issues:
CVE-2018-9986: Fix XSS issues with frontend markdown processor.
CVE-2018-9987: Fix XSS issue with muting notifications.
…
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.7, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat software,
an alternative to Slack, HipChat, and IRC. Zulip combines the immediacy of chat
with the asynchronous efficiency of email, and is 100% …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.6.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive group chat software.
Zulip combines the immediacy of chat with the asynchronous efficiency of email,
and is 100% free and open source software.
This is …
Over the last few years, static type checkers have become available for popular
dynamic languages like PHP (Hack) and JavaScript
(Flow and
TypeScript), and have seen wide adoption. Two
years ago, a
provisional syntax for static type annotations
was added to Python 3. However, static types in Python …