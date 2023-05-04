Announcements

Last week, the open-core team chat platform Mattermost
announced that
“Mattermost Cloud Free will no longer be offered after July 26, 2023.” This
likely came as an unpleasant surprise to users on that plan, as
less than a month before,
Mattermost’s pricing page featured the promise that the Cloud Free …
As we head into the new year, we want to share some fun facts and highlights
from 2022.
Sending and receiving 💬
We often hear that Zulip helps keep everyone in the loop, and in 2022, Zulip
Cloud users sent more messages to public streams than anywhere else.
Stream messages were read an average of …
This summer,
15 contributors
completed the Google Summer of Code
(GSoC) program with the
Zulip development community. This
was the 7th consecutive year that Zulip participated in GSoC; over 100
contributors have now completed one of our formal internship programs, primarily
through Google Summer of …
On July 18, 2022,
Slack announced that
starting September 1, search history for organizations on Slack’s Free plan will
be limited to just the past 90 days of message history.
Instead of a 10,000-message limit and 5 GB of storage, we are giving full
access to the past 90 days of message history and …
Today, we’re delighted to announce the general availability of Zulip’s public
access option. Open-source projects and other open communities
can now offer one-click access
(no login required!) to part or all of their Zulip chat.
For those who are not familiar with it, Zulip is a modern
team collaboration …
Quill, a team chat company with
$16 million in venture capital funding,
was acquired by Twitter and shut down their product last week. Users were given
a mere four days to export their data prior to deletion; direct messages and
private channels could not be exported at all.
Our sympathies go out to …
This week, Discord
teased plans to
integrate a crypto asset wallet. After
backlash
from their user community, Discord clarified that the feature isn’t ready to
ship
“for now”.
With many popular social and chat apps already on the blockchain bandwagon
(including
Facebook,
Telegram,
Signal,
Twitter
and
…
This summer, the
Zulip developer community welcomed
18 student participants
through the Google Summer of Code (GSoC)
program. This was the 6th consecutive year that Zulip participated in GSoC; more
than 85 students have now completed one of our formal internship programs,
primarily through Google Summer …
Zulip for Education is a new open-source team chat product used at university
departments around the world, including MIT, University of California San Diego
and Technical University of Munich, Germany.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – July 26, 2021 – Zulip, the threaded
open-source team chat app with the most active …
At Zulip, we’re out to build the world’s best
collaboration platform, and we’re committed to keeping it 100% open source. If
you’ve been using Zulip, love the product and its
innovative threading model, and want to help
share it with the world, please consider
supporting us.
An important part of Zulip’s …
Zulip Responds to the Pandemic with 60-Day Free Trial. Zulip helps distributed teams and communities increase productivity and communicate more effectively.