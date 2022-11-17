Major releases

We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 6.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes!
Zulip
is an open-source team chat application designed to help people collaborate to
solve any challenge. With conversations
organized by topic, Zulip is ideal
for both live and asynchronous …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 5.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes!
Zulip
is an open-source team collaboration tool with unique
topic-based threading that is ideal for both
live and asynchronous conversations. Fortune 500 companies, leading open-source
projects, …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 4.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes! Zulip is an open-source
team collaboration tool with unique
topic-based threading that combines the best of
email and chat to make remote work productive and delightful. Fortune 500
companies, …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 3.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes to help distributed and remote teams stay
productive and focused.
Zulip
is the open-source threaded team chat app, used by thousands of teams globally.
Zulip’s unique topic-based threading experience
…
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 2.1, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat
software, used by thousands of teams as an alternative to Slack, HipChat,
Mattermost and IRC. Zulip’s unique
topic-based threading combines the …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 2.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat
software, used by thousands of teams as an alternative to Slack, HipChat,
Mattermost and IRC. Zulip’s unique
topic-based threading combines the …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.9, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes. Especially relevant for users migrating from the
recently discontinued HipChat
is our new HipChat data import
tool.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat
software, an alternative to …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.8, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat software,
an alternative to Slack, HipChat, and IRC. Zulip combines the immediacy of chat
with the asynchronous efficiency of email-style threading, …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.7, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive team chat software,
an alternative to Slack, HipChat, and IRC. Zulip combines the immediacy of chat
with the asynchronous efficiency of email, and is 100% …
We’re excited to announce the release of Zulip Server 1.6.0, containing hundreds
of new features and bug fixes.
Zulip is the world’s most productive group chat software.
Zulip combines the immediacy of chat with the asynchronous efficiency of email,
and is 100% free and open source software.
This is …