Administrators of Zulip Cloud organizations can
export public data
from their organization via the organization settings menu. The exports include
all the data that appears in public streams, and can be used to migrate from
Zulip Cloud to self-hosting Zulip. Note that exporting private data is a
separate …
An internal investigation recently uncovered a vulnerability (identified as
CVE-2022-21706) in Zulip’s invitation links. Specifically, a
reusable invitation link
could be used to join a different organization than the one it was created for.
As a result, there was a potential for users to join any organization …
Zulip for Education is a new open-source team chat product used at university
departments around the world, including MIT, University of California San Diego
and Technical University of Munich, Germany.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – July 26, 2021 – Zulip, the threaded
open-source team chat app with the most active …
On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Zulip Cloud had an important security incident. In
short, a subtle caching bug resulted in up to 149 users being shown a broken
read-only version of the Zulip UI from one of 26 other users whose data was
incorrectly cached.
This malfunctioning interface did not display …
Zulip Responds to the Pandemic with 60-Day Free Trial. Zulip helps distributed teams and communities increase productivity and communicate more effectively.